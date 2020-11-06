Fulfillment Centre Unit Manager (Castlegar)

Black Press Group is seeking a Fulfillment Centre Unit Manager in Castlegar. This position would be responsible for organizing the safe receipt and dispatch of parcels, and the efficient operation of a fulfillment centre / parcel sorting facility. The Unit Manager is responsible for the hiring and management of sorters, parcel delivery drivers (Owner Operators) & clerical staff.

Black Press Group is one of the largest privately held media companies in Canada with operations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Washington State, California, Hawaii and Alaska. We are working to drive commerce by shaping how consumer information is delivered and products are transported to the customer. Be a part of a winning team!

Qualified applicants should send a resume to kevin.hemery@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.