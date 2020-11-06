Fulfillment Centre Parcel Sorters (Cranbrook)

Black Press Group is looking for parcel sorters to work out of our fulfillment centre in Cranbrook. This position is responsible for unloading of parcel delivery trucks, scanning & sorting parcels for delivery routes.

This is a part time position of approximately 20 to 28 hours a week. Normal shift times are from 5am to 9am but could be longer based on the volume of work.

A current forklift operator’s certification is a plus but not necessary.

Black Press Group is one of the largest privately held media companies in Canada with operations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Washington State, California, Hawaii and Alaska. We are working to drive commerce by shaping how consumer information is delivered and products are transported to the customer. Be a part of a winning team!

Qualified applicants should send a resume to kevin.hemery@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.