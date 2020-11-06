Fulfillment Centre Assistant Unit Manager (Trail and Castlegar)

Black Press Group is seeking Fulfillment Centre Assistant Unit Managers in the Trail and Castlegar areas.

This position will assist Unit Managers with organizing the receipt and dispatch of parcels and the safe and efficient operation of a fulfillment centre parcel sorting facility. The Assistant Unit Manager will be responsible to help manage the fulfillment centre workforce consisting of parcel sorters & clerical staff.

Black Press Group is one of the largest privately held media companies in Canada with operations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Washington State, California, Hawaii and Alaska. We are working to drive commerce by shaping how consumer information is delivered and products are transported to the customer. Be a part of a winning team!

Qualified applicants should send a resume to kevin.hemery@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.