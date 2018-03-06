Front Counter Sales Representative (Red Deer)

The Advocate is changing and growing. We currently have an opportunity for a new member to join our team. The successful candidate will handle in person inquiries, receive inbound calls and place outbound calls to potential customers to sell Red Deer Advocate products and /or services.

Key Areas of Responsibility:

Handle inbound calls and convert them into sales.

Emphasize product/services features and benefits, quote prices, discuss credit terms, and prepare sales order forms and/or reports.

Maintain and expand the company’s database of prospects.

Make outbound follow-up calls to existing client base for potential cross-sell and / or up-sell opportunities

Cold-calling of prospective clients through lead generation of various external sources

Education and Experience:

Minimum 2 years of direct work experience in a sales or telesales capacity.

Experience in pre-call planning & call control

Strong proven closing skills

Required Skills:

Able to build and maintain lasting relationships with customers.

Exceptional verbal communication and presentation skills.

Able to perform basic calculations and mathematical figures

Fluency in English

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

How to apply:

Submit resume with a compelling covering letter expressing your desire to join the Advocate Team in this exciting evolving environment.

Wendy Moore, Advertising Manager

wmoore@reddeeradvocate.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Post expires on Friday March 9th, 2018