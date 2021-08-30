Flypacker (Vernon)

Black Press Media

Looking for a permanent job that requires NO prior experience?  

Black Press has an IMMEDIATE opening for a part-time (28 to 32 hours per week) Press Helper for day shift at our Vernon Location.

Job Details:

  • Lift papers from stacker to skids
  • Help the Pressman with repairs and other duties when needed
  • Keep the general press area clean and tidy
  • Learn how to operate a forklift and use when needed

MUST have:

  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, with frequent lifting up to 25 pounds.
  • Own transportation (Transit/carpooling not always available)

Our offering includes:

  • Comprehensive Benefits package that includes MSP, Health, Dental and Vision for you and your family
  • Employer contribution to Pension from day 1 of your employment.
  • Current schedule – Weekday shifts only (NO WEEKENDS!!)

Please Drop Resumes off at 4407- 25th Ave  Vernon BC,   Please use side door in the parking lot.  Attention to Gus or Dan

Black Press values diversity and is an equal opportunity employer!

