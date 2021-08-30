Flypacker (Vernon)

Looking for a permanent job that requires NO prior experience?
Black Press has an IMMEDIATE opening for a part-time (28 to 32 hours per week) Press Helper for day shift at our Vernon Location.
Job Details:
- Lift papers from stacker to skids
- Help the Pressman with repairs and other duties when needed
- Keep the general press area clean and tidy
- Learn how to operate a forklift and use when needed
MUST have:
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, with frequent lifting up to 25 pounds.
- Own transportation (Transit/carpooling not always available)
Our offering includes:
- Comprehensive Benefits package that includes MSP, Health, Dental and Vision for you and your family
- Employer contribution to Pension from day 1 of your employment.
- Current schedule – Weekday shifts only (NO WEEKENDS!!)
Please Drop Resumes off at 4407- 25th Ave Vernon BC, Please use side door in the parking lot. Attention to Gus or Dan
Black Press values diversity and is an equal opportunity employer!