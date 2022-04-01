Flyboy (Vernon)

Looking for a permanent job that requires NO prior experience?

Black Press Media has an IMMEDIATE opening for a part-time (30-36 hours per week) Press Helper at 4407-25th avenue Vernon.

Job Details:

Lift papers from stacker to skids

Help the Pressman with repairs and other duties when needed

Keep the general press area clean and tidy

Learn how to operate a forklift and use when needed

MUST have:

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, with frequent lifting up to 25 pounds.

Must have Steel Toed Boots

Own transportation (Transit/carpooling not always available)

Our offering includes:

Comprehensive Benefits package for you and your family

Starting wage is $17.50 per hour

Current schedule – Tuesday to Thursdays (NO WEEKENDS!!)

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Apply in person or submit resume to

Sharon Bain

sharonb@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.