Flyboy (Ladysmith)

Looking for a permanent job that requires NO prior experience?
Black Press has an IMMEDIATE opening for a full time (40 hours per week) Flyboy for night shift at Ladysmith location.
Job Details:
- Lift papers from stacker to skids
- Help the Pressman with repairs and other duties when needed
- Keep the general press area clean and tidy
- Learn how to operate a forklift and use when needed
MUST have:
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, with frequent lifting up to 50 pounds.
- Ability to work night shift (Approximately 7pm to 4am)
- Own transportation (Transit/carpooling not always available)
Interested candidates please send your applications to:
Ladysmith Press
Attn: Kerri
940 Oyster Bay Drive,
Ladysmith, BC
V9G 1G3
No phone calls please
Email to office@ladysmithpress.com
*Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted