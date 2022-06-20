First Nations Multimedia Journalist (Terrace)

Black Press Media is transforming the community news media industry across western Canada through innovation, energy, and a long legacy of award-winning journalism. We have a dynamic contract opportunity based in Terrace, B.C. for a First Nations Multimedia Journalist, ideally from one of the Nations in our coverage area based in Terrace: Haisla, Gitxsan, Nisga’a, Tahltan, Tsimshian, and Wet’suwet’en.

This full-time position was created with federal government funding via the Local Journalism Initiative, and is available immediately through to March 31, 2023. The candidate who completes their LJI term will be well-positioned for consideration for permanent jobs in Black Press Media newsrooms or to use the skills they learn as a capacity-building opportunity for employment in the communications field, perhaps with their own Nation. Your stories will be published on terracestandard.com and in our print editions, as well as other news sites and newspapers across BC.



The position will focus on topics with deep roots and meaning in North Western BC including stories relating to Indigenous communities and reconciliation, economic development, community events, sustainability, tourism, housing, transportation and conservation. The journalist will be responsible for preparing content for our print and online publications, including breaking news, features, photos, and video.

The candidate will work out of the Terrace newsroom, supervised by an experienced regional editor.







The following qualities would be ideal:

Formal education and/or experience as a journalist or storyteller

A thoughtful, hardworking person is who takes pride in quality work and is passionate about contributing – through the eyes of a First Nations individual – to an inclusive and responsible journalism organization

Someone who is able to tell an interesting and impactful story, using a wide range of tools. You’re able to break down sometimes complex language, concepts and ideas and make them accessible to a broad community

The ability to work in a fast-paced environment to cover breaking news

Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas

Excellent communication skills

Knowledge of B.C. history and First Nations issues a distinct asset

The successful candidate will be able to work independently, take initiative, contribute to a larger network, have multiple stories on the go, and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment

A valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle are needed.

In addition to numerous coverage and skill development opportunities, the area you’ll be covering also marries boundless outdoor pursuits with urban-centre lifestyle opportunities. The cultural tapestry of the people who make the area home informs day-to-day life and makes for a rich social experience. A nature lover’s dream, with myriad trails and mountain vistas, the area is home to world-class fishing, downhill and cross-country skiing, and camping.

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper platforms throughout B.C., the Yukon, NWT, Alberta, and the U.S. We employ 150 multimedia journalists in B.C. alone, which is the largest news-gathering force in Western Canada.



Our journalists are among the very best in Canada, and we invest in those who excel. We offer highly competitive remuneration and expect our stars to develop their skills by moving into job responsibilities beyond the position they initially gained.



If you’re interesting in joining our team at Black Press Media please send a cover letters and resume to:

Mary Kemmis

Vice president,

Black Press Northwest B.C.,

mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted