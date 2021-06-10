Financial Controller (Surrey)

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Responsibilities

Prepare and analyze monthly, quarterly and annual financial statements

Establish and monitor internal controls to ensure that accounting activities are in accordance with established legal regulatory and company policies and procedures

Maintain integrated cashflow projections, balances, and reports to management of all divisions

Provide leadership in areas of financial planning/analysis, budgeting, reporting, and internal controls

Continuous improvement and ad-hoc creation of management reporting for senior management use

Provide strategic analysis as required to drive improved decision making

Assist with year-end audit, tax and preparation of audited financial statements

Support new systems or project selections and implementation from a strategic finance perspective

Requirements

CPA designation with membership in good standing

Experience with multi-currency (CAD, USD)

Experience with Government funding programs such as CEWS

Expert excel skills including financial modelling experience

Critical thinker who naturally see opportunities to develop and optimize work processes – finding ways to simplify, standardize and automate

Strong communication skills, verbal and written, professional ability to develop strong working relationships

Effectively manages relationships with key stakeholders and solicits and listens to ideas and concerns

Accountable for achieving results and delivering on objectives

Please apply today with a resume and cover letter to Kimberley Hollett, CFO at kimberley.hollett@blackpress.ca

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.