Financial Controller (Surrey)

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.
Responsibilities
- Prepare and analyze monthly, quarterly and annual financial statements
- Establish and monitor internal controls to ensure that accounting activities are in accordance with established legal regulatory and company policies and procedures
- Maintain integrated cashflow projections, balances, and reports to management of all divisions
- Provide leadership in areas of financial planning/analysis, budgeting, reporting, and internal controls
- Continuous improvement and ad-hoc creation of management reporting for senior management use
- Provide strategic analysis as required to drive improved decision making
- Assist with year-end audit, tax and preparation of audited financial statements
- Support new systems or project selections and implementation from a strategic finance perspective
Requirements
- CPA designation with membership in good standing
- Experience with multi-currency (CAD, USD)
- Experience with Government funding programs such as CEWS
- Expert excel skills including financial modelling experience
- Critical thinker who naturally see opportunities to develop and optimize work processes – finding ways to simplify, standardize and automate
- Strong communication skills, verbal and written, professional ability to develop strong working relationships
- Effectively manages relationships with key stakeholders and solicits and listens to ideas and concerns
- Accountable for achieving results and delivering on objectives
Please apply today with a resume and cover letter to Kimberley Hollett, CFO at kimberley.hollett@blackpress.ca
Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.