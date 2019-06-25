Features Editor/ Product Development (Red Deer)

Enjoy a creative environment? Want the opportunity to grow your skills and contribute in a meaningful way?

The Red Deer Advocate has a position for a full-time Features Editor who will take a hands-on approach to speciality product development. We are looking for an exceptional person who is a quick learner, can think on their feet and is able to work independently and in a team environment. You are creative, you’re a great story-teller and have the ability to illustrate your stories with high quality photos. You also have a good grasp of social media opportunities.

The successful person will have the ability to continue the award-winning brands we’ve created and add new publications under our Advocate brand umbrella. You’ll also be able to translate your ideas into marketing concepts for our readers, sales team and prospective customers.

A valid driver’s license and vehicle in good working order is required for this position.

If you are ready for a challenge and all the benefits that come with it, please send a cover letter and resume to:

Mary Kemmis

mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.