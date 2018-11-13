Events Coordinator Assistant (Kelowna)

The Black Press News Media Group is seeking an Events Coordinator Assistant for an immediate opening in Kelowna.

You will be a high energy, enthusiastic go-getter assisting with taking our events to market through our award wining print and digital solutions. You will be deadline oriented and have acute attention to detail while putting your multi-tasking skills to good use as you balance day-to-day duties.

You will understand how to organize yourself to be successful in a fast paced environment. Outgoing personalities that focus on business needs through creativity, high energy and excellent problem solving are most successful in our industry. You must be comfortable and confident speaking to businesses and working with a high energy team. Experience in marketing, and business to-business relationships, will be considered a strong asset.

You will also need to be comfortable working with Mac/Excel/Google docs.

Travel occasionally through BC., may be required. If you are looking to bring your skills to the local market and be rewarded for your success through a compensation package including base salary, extended benefits & RRSP contribution plan, this is your opportunity.

We offer a team oriented environment with the support and resources of a large industry leader.

Please submit your resume:

Kristy O’Connor – Director of Events, British Columbia

koconnor@bpdigital.ca



Applications will be accepted until position is filled