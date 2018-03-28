Multimedia Editor (Kelowna)

The Kelowna Capital News is looking for an exceptional Multimedia Editor – someone who will excel at leading a newsroom team to achieve continued success in print and digital news delivery.

Black Press is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms, built on a foundation of highly respected community newspapers known for their accuracy, insight and integrity.

We are leveraging our local scale and outstanding journalism to compete aggressively in the digital market, while maintaining core print products that continue to deliver in-depth, relevant and engaging content to a wide demographic, and producing results for marketing clients who depend on the delivery of their message via multiple platforms.

The successful candidate will possess outstanding leadership and communication skills, keen attention to detail and the ability to manage and work under pressure in a deadline-driven newsroom.

The new Capital News editor will:

– Hold a formal journalism degree or diploma.

– Have a demonstrated ability in leading a news team.

– Possess excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism.

Broadcast experience would be a distinct asset.

– Drive a sense of urgency for coverage of breaking news online.

– Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content.

– Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print

platforms, inspiring the news team through leadership by example.

– Produce quality written articles and videos, as well as opinion writing.

– Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms.

– A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are required.

Kelowna is situated in the beautiful Okanagan region of British Columbia, offering large-city dynamics, surrounded by boundless year-round recreational amenities.

The Capital News is an award-winning bi-weekly newspaper – a key link in the Black Press chain, which is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

Our journalists are among the very best in Canada. And we invest in those who excel, offering highly competitive salary and benefits packages.

Apply to join the Black Press team as the Kelowna Capital News editor, by email before April 7 to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial director, Black Press BC

aholota@blackpress.ca

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.