Editor/Journalist (Aldergrove)

This is a prime opportunity to begin or continue a career as an editor within the largest reporting force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 150 journalists in the province, and is highly competitive with its multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

The Aldergrove Star editor/reporter works independently, as part of a larger Lower Mainland regional news team. The successful applicant will possess outstanding writing and oral communication skills and a clear understanding of copy-editing, grammar and Canadian Press style. The editor/reporter is responsible for a wide range of writing assignments, photography, video, social media engagement, and page layout. Flexibility, attention to detail, and the ability to meet deadlines in a weekly production environment are vital.

The editor/reporter works closely with the regional editor and publisher, as well as contributing content to sister publications in the region. A proven track record of community interaction and representation of a newspaper or other organization in the community is important.

The successful candidate will:

– Possess an excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism. Broadcast training and experience is a distinct asset, as well as a working knowledge of InDesign, Affinity and iMovie.

– Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content, driving immediacy and fresh content.

– Produce quality written articles and video reports, as well as opinion writing.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are mandatory.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

In any Black Press environment, there is unrestricted opportunity to be recognized for outstanding journalistic work, which is reflected in the countless industry honours earned by our journalists, provincially, nationally and continentally. We invest in those who excel. We offer competitive salary and benefits packages, and expect our stars to develop their skills by moving into job responsibilities beyond the position they initially gained.

Those wishing to apply for this position must be able to legally work in Canada, and can send their resumes to:

Lisa Farquharson

Group Publisher

lisa.farquharson@blackpress.ca

Please cc your application to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.