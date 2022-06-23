Eclipse 500 Pilot

Pilot to fly privately owned aircraft for Canadian business, based in US.

Successful applicant will:

· be a dual citizen (US/Canada), without flight restrictions between or within Canada and the US,

· possess Airline Transport Pilot, Radio, Airframe and Power Plant licenses,

· be qualified to provide routine maintenance,

· assume scheduling and coordinating industry inspections and compliance,

· be certified and recurrent in Eclipse 500, with 5 years experience in this aircraft,

· possess a valid driver’s license, and

· live within a reasonable distance from the aircraft, hangered in Portland, OR

The part-time position pays 48K USD per year for 32 hours/wk.

Pilot will be available for flights as they come up. Advance notice may be a week or a day.

Flights frequently require several days absence from home.

Flights will generally cross the US border into Canada, and include multiple departure points.

Pilot may be required to make travel arrangements for executive personnel, including driving rental cars at remote locations.

Applicants may email cover letters and resumes to:

rebecca@blackpress.ca