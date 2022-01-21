Drivers Wanted (Okanagan)

Owner Operators Parcel Delivery Fulfillment

Cargo van, minivan or similar vehicle required.

BP Express Delivery Services is seeking owner operators to provide parcel delivery fulfillment services in Peachland, Summerland, Penticton, Naramata, Enderby, Salmon Arm, Sicamous & Armstrong.

If you have a desire to be your own boss, own and operate a flexible business, enjoy working in a fast-paced environment where your ideas are welcome and teamwork is encouraged, we’d like to work with you.

Requirements:

• Ability to maintain best practices and promote continuous improvement

• Ability to work independently and focus on solving customer problems

• Strong communication skills

• Build positive relationships with both internal and external customers

• Must supply own vehicle and maintain the vehicle appearance and operation

to an acceptable standard.

• Responsible for hiring relief driver to cover absences

• Accurate completion and daily submission of all required documentation

• Possess a Valid Drivers LBC driver’s license

• Drivers abstract/record supplied

Benefits:

Flexible Hours, Routes close to home, & Competitive Remuneration

Apply to kevin.hemery@blackpress.ca