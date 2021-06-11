Drivers (Chilliwack)

The Chilliwack Progress is searching for bundle drivers. You will be an independent contractor making deliveries using your own vehicle. We currently have routes that require a 1 ton box truck or a full size cargo van. Bundle pick-up is from our Abbotsford warehouse.

Most routes will take approximately 3 – 5 hours once per week, early Friday mornings. Candidate must be physically fit and able to do repetitive lifting of bundles weighing up to 20 lbs. If this is something you are interested in, please submit your resume along with an indication of what type of vehicle you are driving.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

If you are interested in working with us, please email circulation@abbynews.com or

phone 604-870-4595.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.