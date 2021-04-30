Digital News Journalist (Hay River, Northwest Territories)

About the Company

The story of Black Press Media is one of entrepreneurship, commitment and a passion for News and Media that began over 45 years ago. Decades in the business have taught us how to create compelling stories that are engaging and thought provoking to our communities we serve. Being a forward-thinking company matters to us and influences everything from how we produce and deliver our products to the technologies and integration we build into them.

Description

Based in Hay River, NWT, the Digital News Journalist will write primarily for an Hay River and regional audience at nnsl.com and its corresponding newspapers, the Hay River Hub, News/North and other publications as may be required. The successful candidate will be able to work independently, providing high quality news stories and photo features and gathering information and contributions from residents across the South Slave region of the Northwest Territories.

The individual will cover all types of news, including politics, crime and education, with an emphasis on finding stories not just in Hay River, the regional “Hub,” but in surrounding communities such as Fort Smith, Enterprise and others. Some travel may be required. The ideal candidate will have strong writing and photography skills while possessing a zest for adventure and some knowledge of the North and Indigenous concerns here.

Black Press Media provides a very competitive compensation package, and will cover your transportation costs to Hay River and other reasonable related expenses if necessary. Housing and a company vehicle are provided; utilities including the internet are also covered.

Qualifications

The successful candidate will have:

Experience reporting for digital platforms and in print.

Proficiency in news and feature writing and knowledge of Canadian Press guidelines.

Photography skills and a decent camera (NNSL Media may purchase a camera for the successful candidate to be paid back in monthly installments).

Experience using content management systems (GPS 2.0 would be a big plus).

A valid driver’s licence and smartphone.

Interested candidates should send resume, clippings and a cover letter to:

Bruce Valpy

Publisher

Black Press Media

P.O. Box 2820, 5108 50 Street

Yellowknife , N.W.T.

X1A 3N6 , Canada

Tel: (867) 766-4301

E-mail: valpy@nnsl.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.