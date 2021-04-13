Digital Events Manager (Surrey)

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private independently owned media company. Black Press Media hosts 12 virtual career events across Western Canada annually and is in search of a full time Digital Events Manager to facilitate virtual webinars for virtual career events with a video conferencing platform, social media marketing and web page development.
The position is a full-time opportunity based in Surrey, BC.
We are looking for someone who possesses strong verbal and written communication skills, the ability to multi-task and is comfortable working in a fast paced environment. You will be tech savvy!!
Qualifications:
- Minimum of 2 years of digital experience
- Knowledge of Video Conferencing, WordPress, Facebook and Mailchimp
- Previous experience with WordPress and HTML
- Previous experience with Facebook Business Manager
- Experience with understanding and reading digital analytics
- Ability to design, create and schedule emails for email database
Requirements:
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team
- Willingness to learn and collaborate with people and also to change gears rapidly according to our changing priorities
- Make note of unique patterns (insights/engagement) from client to client
- Support role to team members and sales staﬀ
- Bring ideas to a round table to help improve strategies
- Problem solver
- Understanding of time management
- An appetite to learn more on a daily basis
- Other duties that senior management assigns to you
Detailed training provided for:
- Creating and operating webinars
- WordPress and HTML coding
- Facebook Business Manager
- Google Analytics and Data Privacy
Wages commensurate with experience.
Benefits: Extended Health Care, Paid Holidays & RRSP Match.
The successful candidate will work Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Position to commence June 1st, 2021.
To apply: email your resume and cover letter to
Please add subject line:
Digital Events Manager
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.
Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.