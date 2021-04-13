Digital Events Manager (Surrey)

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private independently owned media company. Black Press Media hosts 12 virtual career events across Western Canada annually and is in search of a full time Digital Events Manager to facilitate virtual webinars for virtual career events with a video conferencing platform, social media marketing and web page development.

The position is a full-time opportunity based in Surrey, BC.

We are looking for someone who possesses strong verbal and written communication skills, the ability to multi-task and is comfortable working in a fast paced environment. You will be tech savvy!!

Qualifications:

Minimum of 2 years of digital experience

Knowledge of Video Conferencing, WordPress, Facebook and Mailchimp

Previous experience with WordPress and HTML

Previous experience with Facebook Business Manager

Experience with understanding and reading digital analytics

Ability to design, create and schedule emails for email database

Requirements:

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team

Willingness to learn and collaborate with people and also to change gears rapidly according to our changing priorities

Make note of unique patterns (insights/engagement) from client to client

Support role to team members and sales staﬀ

Bring ideas to a round table to help improve strategies

Problem solver

Understanding of time management

An appetite to learn more on a daily basis

Other duties that senior management assigns to you

Detailed training provided for:

Creating and operating webinars

WordPress and HTML coding

Facebook Business Manager

Google Analytics and Data Privacy

Wages commensurate with experience.

Benefits: Extended Health Care, Paid Holidays & RRSP Match.

The successful candidate will work Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Position to commence June 1st, 2021.

To apply: email your resume and cover letter to

kieran.oconnor@blackpress.ca

Please add subject line:

Digital Events Manager

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.