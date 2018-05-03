Data Administrator (Surrey)

A division of Black Press Community News Media, LocalWork.ca develops custom recruitment strategies and advertising campaigns for clients across Canada in both online and print. We have an immediate opening for a Data Administrator to join our team at head office in Surrey, BC.

The Data Administrator is responsible for, but not limited to:

Posting digital ads to localwork.ca

Liaise with Metroland Localwork.ca team lead

Assisting the sales team with data entry

Customer service support

Ad control relief

CRM data management

Provide general administrative and clerical support

Must have good computer skills and working knowledge of Microsoft Office, Adobe Acrobat, and Mac platforms. HTML knowledge is preferred but not required. The applicant will have a strong work ethic and attention to detail, and a positive attitude.

Interested applicants please email your resume, references and cover letter to:

Kristy O’Connor, Director of Digital Sales: koconnor@bpdigital.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.