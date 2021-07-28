Data Administration/Ad Controller (Surrey)

Black Press Media has a full-time opportunity available for an Ad Controller, located in Surrey.
This is an administration position, perfect for an organized individual with the ability to pay attention to
details. The successful candidate must work well in an exciting fast-paced team environment.
The position requires an individual that is flexible, can handle interruptions yet stay focused, can
work well under deadlines and has a supportive nature. Problem-solving, decision-making and
strong communication abilities will be key to success. Strong computer knowledge, proficiency in
Excel and the ability to learn new computer programs is essential.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Data entry of print and digital advertising campaigns
- Creating quotes for clients with the assistants of the client manager
- Liaising with clients
- Uploading ad copy
- Credit/debit card and cheque payments
- Reconciling cash reports
- Account adjustments and coordinating with corporate accounting
departments as needed
- Other administrative duties as assigned.
This position is at the centre of the action, contributing to a team of dynamic multi media account
specialists. It is best suited to those who can offer our internal and external customers unparalleled
gold standard service.
Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across
British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska,
and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news
and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We
value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.
If you want to be a part of our dynamic team, please send your resume and cover letter
by August 6th to:
Cassandra Dypchey
Classified Manager
cassandra.dypchey@blackpress.ca
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.
Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.