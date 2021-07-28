Data Administration/Ad Controller (Surrey)

Black Press Media has a full-time opportunity available for an Ad Controller, located in Surrey.

This is an administration position, perfect for an organized individual with the ability to pay attention to

details. The successful candidate must work well in an exciting fast-paced team environment.

The position requires an individual that is flexible, can handle interruptions yet stay focused, can

work well under deadlines and has a supportive nature. Problem-solving, decision-making and

strong communication abilities will be key to success. Strong computer knowledge, proficiency in

Excel and the ability to learn new computer programs is essential.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Data entry of print and digital advertising campaigns

Creating quotes for clients with the assistants of the client manager

Liaising with clients

Uploading ad copy

Credit/debit card and cheque payments

Reconciling cash reports

Account adjustments and coordinating with corporate accounting

departments as needed

Other administrative duties as assigned.

This position is at the centre of the action, contributing to a team of dynamic multi media account

specialists. It is best suited to those who can offer our internal and external customers unparalleled

gold standard service.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across

British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska,

and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news

and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We

value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

If you want to be a part of our dynamic team, please send your resume and cover letter

by August 6th to:

Cassandra Dypchey

Classified Manager

cassandra.dypchey@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.