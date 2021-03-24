Customer Service/ Inside Sales Representative (Surrey)

The Black Press News Media Group is seeking a full time Customer Service / In-Side Sales Representative for an immediate opening in our Surrey Head office.

We are seeking a strong communicator who is well organized, self- motivated, determined and detail oriented. Your customer service skills will be exceptional and you must be comfortable liaising with clients over the telephone. You will service inbound calls, e-mails and facilitate requests for our print and digital platforms. You will also be responsible for generating new business through prospect calling to potential clients through BC & Alberta, educating about our award winning print and digital assets.

Existing client base provided, excellent base salary, competitive commission structure and extended benefits package. Opportunity for career advancement.

Earn – $45,000/ year to start with endless earning potential! Full-time, Permanent. Hourly base + commission.

Benefits: Extended Health Care, Paid Holidays & RRSP Match.

The successful candidate will work Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

If you want to join an amazing team, please send your resume to:

Cassandra Dypchey

BC Classified Sales Manager

Cassandra.dypchey@blackpress.ca

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.