Customer Service / In-Side Sales Representative (Surrey)

The Black Press News Media Group is seeking a full time Customer Service / In-Side Sales Representative including existing client base, for an immediate opening in our Surrey Head office.

We are seeking a strong communicator who is well organized, self motivated, determined and detail oriented. Your customer service skills will be exceptional and you must be comfortable liaising with clients over the telephone. You will service inbound calls, e-mails and facilitate requests for our print and digital platforms. You will also be responsible for generating new business through prospect calling to potential clients through BC & Alberta, educating about our award-winning print and digital assets.

Existing client base provided, excellent base salary, competitive commission structure and extended benefits package. Opportunity for career advancement.

Earn – $45,000/ year to start with endless earning potential!

Full-time, Permanent. Hourly base + commission.

Benefits: Extended Health Care, Paid Holidays & RRSP Match.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

The successful candidate will work Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

If you want to join an amazing team, please send resume to:

Cassandra Dypchey

BC Classifieds Sales Manager

cassandra.dypchey@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.