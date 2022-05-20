Credit Support (Surrey)

With the increase demands and our exciting transition to a brand-new CRM system Black Press Media is looking to expand our credit support team.

Joining our Canadian Division of Black Press Media, you will be located in our new head office located in Surrey British Columbia. Our Canadian division is home to over 100 print and digital titles located in western Canada.

Often serving as a communication hub for both internal and external customers. Credit Support is a key position which provides continual support to our Credit and Sales teams throughout our Canadian Division. This is a well-organized customer service-oriented position.

To be a successful candidate for this position you will need to possess:

Strong Organizational skills

Excellent customer service

The ability to thrive in a busy environment

Be a great communicator in person, on the phone and thru email

A self-starter who can work with little direction

A quick learner

A Good team member

What will your day look like?

Managing Daily queries from both inside and outside customers

Adding and maintaining customer accounts

Processing customer payments

Maintaining Customer credit card database including updating expiry dates and following up on declines

Managing related Credit Support email addresses

3 rd party communications including Equifax, D&B and Banks

party communications including Equifax, D&B and Banks Handling department purchases of office supplies

Provide direction and communication with 3rd parties i.e., Banks, Suppliers

Required Skills and Experience

Proficient in Excel, Word, and Microsoft Outlook

Experienced with printers, photo copiers and scanners

Previous experience in a similar role a definite asset

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

This is a busy and rewarding position. Black Press Media offers a competitive compensation package with terrific benefits. If you would like to be part of a dynamic team, please forward your resume to:

Steve Schotts,

Vice President Finance Canadian Division

sschotts@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.