Credit Collections Specialist (Surrey)

We’re currently looking for an energetic team player to join our fast-paced accounting office. This is a high volume position, with several key deadlines each month. Strong Excel skills are a must.

Primary responsibilities include:

  • Complete investigation process for Customer Credit applications
  • Review AR aging to ensure compliance
  • Follow up, collect and allocate payments
  • Review account payment terms and release credit holds
  • Process adjustment and credit card payments

Candidates must be detail-oriented, possess excellent keyboard skills, have excellent customer service skills, and be skilled in the use of Excel, Word, e-mail, and internet.

If you want to be part of a great company, with terrific benefits and a commitment to staff excellence, please send your resume to:

e-mail: christine.locke@blackpress.ca

We thank everyone interested in this position; however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

