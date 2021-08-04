Credit Collections Specialist (Surrey)

We are currently looking for an energetic team player to join our fast-paced accounting department. This is a full-time high volume position, with several key deadlines each month. Strong Excel and organizational skills are a must.

Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Complete investigation process for Customer Credit applications

Review AR aging to ensure compliance

Follow up, collect and allocate payments

Review account payment terms and release credit holds

Process adjustment and credit card payments

Candidates must be extremely detail-oriented, possess exceptional keyboard abilities, excellent customer service skills and be proficient in Excel, Word and Microsoft Outlook. Preference will be given to candidates with 5-7 years of experience in a similar role. Experience with a previous high volume employer is preferred.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

If you would like to be part of a great company with terrific benefits and a commitment to staff excellence please send your resume to:

Email: Lindsay.Holt@blackpress.ca

We thank everyone interested in this position; however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.