Credit Administrator (Surrey)

We’re currently looking for an energetic team player to join our fast-paced accounting office. This is a high volume position, with several key deadlines each month. Strong Excel skills are a must.
Candidates must be detail-oriented, possess excellent keyboard skills, have excellent customer service skills, and have demonstrated work history with Excel, Word, e-mail, and internet.
Priority will be given to candidates with Accounts Receivable experience.
Primary responsibilities include:
- Prepare investigation process for Customer Credit applications
- Open Customer Accounts
- Process Customer Payments
- Review account payment terms and release credit holds
- Process adjustment and credit card payments
- Special Ad hoc projects as required
- Communicate with Sites regarding customer accounts
If you want to be part of a great company, with terrific benefits and a commitment to staff excellence, please send your resume to:
Christine Locke
Regional Controller / Credit Manager
christine.locke@blackpress.ca
We thank everyone interested in this position; however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.