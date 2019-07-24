Credit Administrator (Surrey)

We’re currently looking for an energetic team player to join our fast-paced accounting office. This is a high volume position, with several key deadlines each month. Strong Excel skills are a must.

Candidates must be detail-oriented, possess excellent keyboard skills, have excellent customer service skills, and have demonstrated work history with Excel, Word, e-mail, and internet.

Priority will be given to candidates with Accounts Receivable experience.

Primary responsibilities include:

Prepare investigation process for Customer Credit applications

Open Customer Accounts

Process Customer Payments

Review account payment terms and release credit holds

Process adjustment and credit card payments

Special Ad hoc projects as required

Communicate with Sites regarding customer accounts

If you want to be part of a great company, with terrific benefits and a commitment to staff excellence, please send your resume to:

Christine Locke

Regional Controller / Credit Manager

christine.locke@blackpress.ca

We thank everyone interested in this position; however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.