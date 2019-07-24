Black Press Media

Credit Administrator (Surrey)

We’re currently looking for an energetic team player to join our fast-paced accounting office. This is a high volume position, with several key deadlines each month. Strong Excel skills are a must.

Candidates must be detail-oriented, possess excellent keyboard skills, have excellent customer service skills, and have demonstrated work history with Excel, Word, e-mail, and internet.

Priority will be given to candidates with Accounts Receivable experience.

Primary responsibilities include:

  • Prepare investigation process for Customer Credit applications
  • Open Customer Accounts
  • Process Customer Payments
  • Review account payment terms and release credit holds
  • Process adjustment and credit card payments
  • Special Ad hoc projects as required
  • Communicate with Sites regarding customer accounts

If you want to be part of a great company, with terrific benefits and a commitment to staff excellence, please send your resume to:

Christine Locke
Regional Controller / Credit Manager
christine.locke@blackpress.ca

We thank everyone interested in this position; however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

 

