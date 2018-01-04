Creative Designer (Saanich)

In this full-time opportunity you will guide our production and creative efforts at the Saanich News. Working collaboratively with key stake holders including the Publisher, Editor and sales team, you’ll work on diverse projects including newspaper layout and design, building ad campaigns, creating compelling sales and marketing material and much more.

You bring the essentials including experience with InDesign, Photoshop and illustrator. Comfortable managing to tight deadlines, you thrive in a fast-paced, multi tasking environment. You know how to take charge of creative and production projects, guiding them from inception to completion and are a communicator who looks for creative solutions.

If you want to bring your creative and production skills to the local market, be a part of a passionate and industry leading team this is your opportunity. We offer competitive compensation and benefits, challenging projects and an energetic environment.

The Saanich News, published twice weekly and online 24/7 is the leading source for local residents to learn about their community. We offer a small, team oriented environment with the support and resources of a large industry leader. Black Press Community News Media is Canada’s largest privately held, independent community news company with more than 150 newspapers, corresponding websites and associated publications located in B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii.

Send your resume with a creative portfolio (link or digital attachments) to;

Oliver Sommer

Publisher, Saanich News

osommer@blackpress.ca

Munro Centre, 104B – 3550 Saanich Road,

Victoria, B.C. V8X 1X2

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.