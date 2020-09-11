Content Writer (Victoria)

Join the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia, in one of the most sought-after regions in the province – Greater Victoria!
Black Press Media employs 185 journalists in the province, and is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.
We are currently seeking a highly talented, motivated content-journalist who will work to increase our story output via client phone interviews, while growing our extremely competitive digital platforms, including social media and websites.
The successful applicant will work closely with the Content Editor, producing branded stories for our Impress Studio. Branded content is a powerful marketing strategy with high expectations on quality and output.
The successful applicant must understand the many functions of a journalist position, from working independently to having the technical skill to create a branded story from the ground up, to handling all the different jobs that go with producing a story, including production, reporting, video platforms, proofing and communicating with internal and external clients.
Flexibility, attention to detail and the ability to meet tight daily deadlines are vital.
Key Responsibilities/Attributes
- Excellent communication skills
- Clean, engaging, error-free writing
- Working/proofing material with clients
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Produce multiple content stories a day
- Create content that is engaging and speaks to what matters most to the potential customer base
- Follow standards that are fair, accurate, thoughtful and immediate, and which reflect the communities we serve
- Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies
- Ability to shoot and edit video stories is an asset
Qualifications:
- Graduation from university or community college in a relevant course of study or equivalent industry
- Knowledgeable in regard to content judgement, ethics and coverage strategies
- Passionate about audience development
- Experience with Google Analytics, WordPress, Mail Chimp an asset
- May involve some weekend and evening work
- A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory
Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Yukon, Washington, California, Alaska and Hawaii.
Those wishing to join Black Press Media can submit their resumes, cover letter to:
Jen Blyth
Content Editor
Impress Studio, Black Press Media
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.
Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.