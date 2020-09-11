Content Writer (Victoria)

Join the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia, in one of the most sought-after regions in the province – Greater Victoria!

Black Press Media employs 185 journalists in the province, and is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

We are currently seeking a highly talented, motivated content-journalist who will work to increase our story output via client phone interviews, while growing our extremely competitive digital platforms, including social media and websites.

The successful applicant will work closely with the Content Editor, producing branded stories for our Impress Studio. Branded content is a powerful marketing strategy with high expectations on quality and output.

The successful applicant must understand the many functions of a journalist position, from working independently to having the technical skill to create a branded story from the ground up, to handling all the different jobs that go with producing a story, including production, reporting, video platforms, proofing and communicating with internal and external clients.

Flexibility, attention to detail and the ability to meet tight daily deadlines are vital.

Key Responsibilities/Attributes

Excellent communication skills

Clean, engaging, error-free writing

Working/proofing material with clients

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Produce multiple content stories a day

Create content that is engaging and speaks to what matters most to the potential customer base

Follow standards that are fair, accurate, thoughtful and immediate, and which reflect the communities we serve

Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies

Ability to shoot and edit video stories is an asset

Qualifications:

Graduation from university or community college in a relevant course of study or equivalent industry

Knowledgeable in regard to content judgement, ethics and coverage strategies

Passionate about audience development

Experience with Google Analytics, WordPress, Mail Chimp an asset

May involve some weekend and evening work

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Yukon, Washington, California, Alaska and Hawaii.

Those wishing to join Black Press Media can submit their resumes, cover letter to:

Jen Blyth

Content Editor

Impress Studio, Black Press Media

jennifer.blyth@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.