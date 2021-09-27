Collators and Inserters (Vernon)

Vernon Press is hiring Part-Time Collators and Inserters for their continually expanding collating department. Duties include hand collating, straightening papers and pocket feeders on an Alphaliner Machine.

Applicants must be suited to machine assembly type work as this is a general labour position that requires frequent lifting up to 10kg and involves the handling of newspapers and advertising supplements. Standing, manual work and lifting are constant parts of the job.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

If you are interested in joining our team, send your resume to:

Sharon Bain

4407 – 25th Avenue

Vernon, BC V1T 1P5

sharonb@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.