Collators and Inserters (Cranbrook)

Cranbrook Press is hiring Collators and Inserters for their continually expanding collating department. Duties include hand collating, straightening papers and pocket feeders on Alphaliner Machine.

This is a general labour position that requires frequent lifting up to 10 kg and involves the handling of newspapers and advertising supplements.

This is a permanent part time position with hours ranging from 4 to 16 hours per week with shifts starting at varying times. Competitive compensation. Monday to Friday shifts with no weekends.

Please submit your resume by email to russell.johnston@cranbrooktownsman.com or drop off resume at 42-12th Ave South, Cranbrook (Attn: Russell)

No phone calls please.

We would like to thank in advance all who apply, however only those chosen for an interview will be contacted

Applications will be accepted until position is filled