Client Services Consultant (Abbotsford)

The Abbotsford News and abbynews.com is seeking a full time sales professional to join our client services team immediately.

The future is bright as we continue to grow our digital and print advertising solutions in Abbotsford. If you are an enthusiastic, outgoing and goal-oriented individual with high energy, you may be the right fit to join our team.

The ideal candidate is a strong communicator, well organized, motivated and determined and can work in a fast paced deadline driven environment. Your customer service skill will be exceptional while you serve existing clients and your determination and sales skill will help you grow your client portfolio.

Located in Abbotsford the position comes with an existing client base, base salary, competitive commission structure and extended benefits package. Opportunity for career advancement.

Abbynews.com and the Abbotsford News are part of Black Press Media, a sales, marketing and content organization. We provide our audiences with comprehensive local, regional, national and world news. And, we provide businesses with unmatched integrated marketing solutions.

If you want to be a part of our dynamic team, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Carly Ferguson, Group Publisher, Fraser Valley Region

carly.ferguson@blackpress.ca

abbynews.com