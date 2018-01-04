Classified Sales Representative (Langley)

Black Press has an immediate opening for a Classifieds Sales Representative in our Langley office.

The ideal candidate will be a strong communicator, well organized, self motivated, determined and enjoy working in a deadline driven fast paced environment. Your customer service skills will be exceptional and you must be comfortable with selling over the phone both taking inbound calls and making outbound calls to businesses to advertise in our print and digital classifieds platforms.

The ability to multi task and meet deadlines is a must. Ideal candidate is punctual, fast learner and looking to increase his/her income. This is a opportunity where what you put in is what you get out in terms of income.

Excellent base salary, competitive commission structure and extended benefits package. Opportunity for career advancement.

The successful candidate will work Monday – Friday, 8:30a.m. – 5:00p.m.

If you are up to this exciting opportunity, please email your resume with a brief note on why you are a great candidate to: koconnor@bpdigital.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.