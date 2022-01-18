Circulation Manager (Trail)

The Trail Times is currently seeking a Part-Time Circulation Manager to join our team.

The Circulation Manager will be the first point of contact for customers and contractors by phone and at the front counter and is responsible for the day-to-day operational tasks related to the distribution and delivery for Trail and Castlegar. The successful candidate must possess strong computer skills with working experience in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and Google Maps, as well as possess good knowledge of the streets of Trail, Castlegar and the surrounding area.

What you will do:

Responsible for managing distribution for the region

Manage subscription renewals, processes payments, grow annual subscriptions

Responsible for entering in and ending contracts for service

Ensure carrier and delivery contractors’ performance of contractual obligations and safety compliance are met

Manage route rating and ranking

Address contractor questions, concerns and matters that may arise

Handle flyer client concerns and implement changes to client’s satisfaction

Track missing or outstanding flyer shipments

Maintain high standards of customer service for advertisers and readers

Travel between Trail/Castlegar is required.

Must have a reliable vehicle and Valid Driver’s Licence

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms.

If you want to be a part of our dynamic team, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Pamela Allain

Regional Group Publisher

West Kootenay Division

Black Press Media

Pamela.allain@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.