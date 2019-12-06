Circulation Coordinator (Victoria)

The Victoria News is looking for a permanent full time Circulation Coordinator for its Circulation Department.

Duties include distribution and delivery of newspapers, hiring and supervision of 200+ youth carriers, day to day overseeing of Field Reps and Drivers, data entry, complaint tracking and resolution and maintaining above average readership numbers.

The right candidate must have excellent communication and organizational skills. Your attention to detail, problem solving skills and ability to work with minimum supervision set you apart from other applicants. Working knowledge of MS Word, Excel and Outlook Express is required. A vulnerable sector criminal record check is also mandatory.

Please forward your resume to:

VICTORIA NEWS

Third Floor

818 Broughton Street

Victoria, B.C. V8W 1E4

Email: marilou@blackpress.ca

No phone calls please.







Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.





