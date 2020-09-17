Circulation Coordinator (Vernon)

Black Press is seeking a versatile, hard-working, and dependable person to join our team. The part-time Circulation Coordinator position is responsible for the day to day operational task related to the distribution and delivery of our North Okanagan newspapers. The coordinator works closely with our carrier, delivery drivers, and home owners to ensure efficient, accurate and timely delivery of our paper. Successful candidate must possess strong computer skills with working experience in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and Google Maps, as well as possess good knowledge of the streets of Vernon and the surrounding area.

You will be working in a high energy workplace and will be part of a team. It is work but we try and keep it light and fun too.

Work experience and skills:

• Excellent customer service & communication skills

• Strong computer skill; with knowledge of Word, Excel, & Google Maps

• Ability to multi-task

• Knowledge of the streets in Vernon and surrounding area

• Strong time management skills

• Strong problem-solving skills

• Have the ability to multi-task and work independently

Please Email your resume to Chris Mackie at chris.mackie@vernonmorningstar.com, or drop off your resume to 4407 25th Ave, Vernon.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.