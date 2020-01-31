Circulation Coordinator (Surrey)

The Surrey Now Leader is looking for a permanent full time Circulation Coordinator for its Circulation Department. Duties include hiring and supervision of 200+ youth carriers, day to day overseeing of Field Reps, data entry, complaint tracking and resolution and maintaining above average readership numbers.

The right candidate must have excellent communication and organizational skills. Your attention to detail, problem solving skills and ability to work with minimum supervision set you apart from other applicants. Working knowledge of MS Word, Excel and Outlook Express is required. A vulnerable sector criminal record check is also mandatory.

Please forward your resume to:

SURREY NOW LEADER

#102 – 5460 152 Street

Surrey, B.C. V3S 5J9

Email: marilou@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.