Circulation Coordinator (Penticton Western News)

The Penticton Western News is currently seeking a part-time Circulation Coordinator to join our team. The coordinator will be the first point of contact for clients by phone and at the front counter and is responsible for the day to day operational tasks related to the distribution and delivery of the Penticton Western News.

The successful candidate must posses strong computer skills with working experience I Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and Google Maps, as well as posses good knowledge of the streets of Penticton and the surrounding area.

You will be working in a high energy workplace and will be part of a team.

It is work but we try to keep it light and fun too.

Work experience and skills:

Excellent customer service and communication skills

Strong computer skill; with knowledge of Word, Excel & Google Maps

Ability to multi-task

Knowledge of the streets in Penticton and surrounding area

Strong time management skills

Strong problem-solving skills

Have the ability to multi-task and work independently

Please email your resumes to warren.smith@pentictonwesternnews.com or drop off your resumes to 104, 575 Main St. Penticton.

Only those candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.