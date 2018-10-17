Circulation Coordinator (Parksville)

The Parksville Qualicum Beach News has an opening for a full-time, circulation coordinator. The NEWS offers a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

Reporting to the Publisher, the successful candidate will:

Have excellent communication and organizational skills.

Work with minimum supervision with attention to detail.

Have a working knowledge of MS Word, Excel and Outlook Express is required.

Recruit and oversee drivers and carriers.

Monitor carrier performance and distribution of the PQB News and all supplements.

Follow up on reader delivery concerns.

A vehicle and valid driver’s license is required for this position. A vulnerable sector criminal record check is also mandatory.

This position is for 37.5 hours a week.

The NEWS is the recipient of Awards of General Excellence by both the BCYNA and CCNA. It is the paper of record in Parksville Qualicum Beach and is owned by BlackPress Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Interested? Send your resume and related work experience, by October 26 to:

Peter McCully, Publisher

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

e-mail: Peter.McCully@BlackPress.ca