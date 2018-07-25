Circulation Coordinator (Lower Mainland)

Black Press has an opening for a full time Circulation Coordinator at the Langley Distribution Centre.

This is an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic and organized self-starter. Previous circulation experience would be an asset but is not necessary.

The successful applicant will enjoy working in a fast-paced customer service oriented environment.

In addition, this person must possess strong computer skills; good communication skills (both verbal and non-verbal) and a pleasant telephone manner.

Please forward your resume to:

Circulation Manager

Email: sherri.hemery@langleytimes.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled

No phone call please. Only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.