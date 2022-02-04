Circulation Coordinator (Langley)

The Langley Advance Times is looking for a Circulation Coordinator for its Circulation Department. Duties include overseeing the distribution and delivery of newspapers, hiring and supervision of contractors/carriers, data entry, route and distributor maintenance, complaint tracking, complaint resolution and maintaining above average readership numbers.

The right candidate must have excellent communication and organizational skills. Your attention to detail, problem solving skills and ability to work with minimum supervision set you apart from other applicants. Working knowledge of Word and Excel is required.

Valid BC Driver’s license, reliable vehicle and vulnerable sector criminal record check are mandatory requirements.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Please forward your resume to:

Langley Advance Times

Email: brian.yip@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.