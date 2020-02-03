Circulation Coordinator (Kelowna)

Our Circulation Coordinators are responsible for the day to day operational tasks related to the distribution of the Kelowna Capital News newspaper.

A successful candidate must have good knowledge of the streets of Kelowna and surrounding areas. Computer experience will also be necessary.

Having strong customer service and communication skills is a must, as you will be working closely with carriers, delivery drivers and home owners. You will also be required to multi-task and work independently.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Please Email your resume to Alivia Scriver at alivia.scriver@kelownacapnews.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.