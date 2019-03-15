Circulation Coordinator (Kelowna)

The Kelowna Capital News is seeking a versatile, hard-working, and dependable person to join our team. The Circulation Coordinator position is responsible for the day to day operational task related to the distribution and delivery of the Kelowna Capital News newspaper. The coordinator works closely with our carrier, delivery drivers and home owners to ensure efficient, accurate and timely delivery of our paper. Successful candidate must possess strong computer skills with working experience in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and Google Maps, as well as possess good knowledge of the streets of Kelowna and Area.

Key responsibilities & duties:

Answering of phone calls, emails, and online submissions

Carrier recruitment and training

Inputting carriers into our system

Dealing with household requests & complaints

Carrier and household follow ups

Visual & telephone auditing

Work with delivery drivers and set up of drivers manifest

Route and Distributor file maintenance

Street router maintenance

Design and maintenance of new route

Maintaining carrier route ranking and rate of pay

Must have access to a reliable vehicle as there is occasionally a need to drive

Work experience and skills

Excellent customer service & communication skills

Strong computer skill; with knowledge of Word, Excel, & Google Maps

Ability to multi-task

Knowledge of the streets in Kelowna and West Kelowna

Strong time management skills

Strong problem-solving skills

Have the ability to multi-task and work independently

Please email your resume to Alivia Scriver at Alivia.scriver@kelownacapnews.com, or call 250-763-7575, or drop off your resume to 2495 Enterprise Way, Kelowna

*Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.