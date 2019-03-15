Circulation Coordinator (Kelowna)

The Kelowna Capital News is seeking a versatile, hard-working, and dependable person to join our team. The Circulation Coordinator position is responsible for the day to day operational task related to the distribution and delivery of the Kelowna Capital News newspaper. The coordinator works closely with our carrier, delivery drivers and home owners to ensure efficient, accurate and timely delivery of our paper. Successful candidate must possess strong computer skills with working experience in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and Google Maps, as well as possess good knowledge of the streets of Kelowna and Area.
Key responsibilities & duties:
- Answering of phone calls, emails, and online submissions
- Carrier recruitment and training
- Inputting carriers into our system
- Dealing with household requests & complaints
- Carrier and household follow ups
- Visual & telephone auditing
- Work with delivery drivers and set up of drivers manifest
- Route and Distributor file maintenance
- Street router maintenance
- Design and maintenance of new route
- Maintaining carrier route ranking and rate of pay
- Must have access to a reliable vehicle as there is occasionally a need to drive
Work experience and skills
- Excellent customer service & communication skills
- Strong computer skill; with knowledge of Word, Excel, & Google Maps
- Ability to multi-task
- Knowledge of the streets in Kelowna and West Kelowna
- Strong time management skills
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Have the ability to multi-task and work independently
Please email your resume to Alivia Scriver at Alivia.scriver@kelownacapnews.com, or call 250-763-7575, or drop off your resume to 2495 Enterprise Way, Kelowna
*Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.