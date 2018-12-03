Black Press

Circulation Coordinator (Cranbrook)

The Cranbrook Townsman/Kimberley Bulletin has an opening for a full-time Circulation Co-ordinator. We are looking for a person who possesses excellent communication and organizational skills, a cheerful personality, attention to detail and the ability to work with minimal supervision.

Key responsibilities and duties include, but are not limited to, the following areas:

Ensuring high quality newspaper delivery including:

  • Hiring and supervising drivers and carriers
  • Determining the most efficient routing and assigning routes to carriers
  • Customer service
  • Preparing cash and payroll reports
  • Ensure routes are covered and delivered
  • Other duties as assigned by manager

Requirements:

  • Excellent communication and organizational skills
  • Attention to detail and ability to work with minimal supervision
  • Computer knowledge
  • A vehicle and valid drivers license with clean abstract.

Please e-mail resume and cover letter to Karen Johnston

karen.johnston@blackpress.ca

 

