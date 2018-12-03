Circulation Coordinator (Cranbrook)

The Cranbrook Townsman/Kimberley Bulletin has an opening for a full-time Circulation Co-ordinator. We are looking for a person who possesses excellent communication and organizational skills, a cheerful personality, attention to detail and the ability to work with minimal supervision.
Key responsibilities and duties include, but are not limited to, the following areas:
Ensuring high quality newspaper delivery including:
- Hiring and supervising drivers and carriers
- Determining the most efficient routing and assigning routes to carriers
- Customer service
- Preparing cash and payroll reports
- Ensure routes are covered and delivered
- Other duties as assigned by manager
Requirements:
- Excellent communication and organizational skills
- Attention to detail and ability to work with minimal supervision
- Computer knowledge
- A vehicle and valid drivers license with clean abstract.
Please e-mail resume and cover letter to Karen Johnston