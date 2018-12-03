Circulation Coordinator (Cranbrook)

The Cranbrook Townsman/Kimberley Bulletin has an opening for a full-time Circulation Co-ordinator. We are looking for a person who possesses excellent communication and organizational skills, a cheerful personality, attention to detail and the ability to work with minimal supervision.

Key responsibilities and duties include, but are not limited to, the following areas:

Ensuring high quality newspaper delivery including:

Hiring and supervising drivers and carriers

Determining the most efficient routing and assigning routes to carriers

Customer service

Preparing cash and payroll reports

Ensure routes are covered and delivered

Other duties as assigned by manager

Requirements:

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Attention to detail and ability to work with minimal supervision

Computer knowledge

A vehicle and valid drivers license with clean abstract.



Please e-mail resume and cover letter to Karen Johnston

karen.johnston@blackpress.ca