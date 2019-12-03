Circulation Coordinator (Cranbrook)

The Cranbrook Townsman & Kimberley Bulletin has an opening for a full-time Circulation Coordinator.

The successful applicant will enjoy working in a fast-paced customer-service-oriented environment. In addition, this person must possess strong computer skills, have an accounting background, be a problem solver and possess good communication skills (both verbal and non-verbal). This is an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic self-starter with proven organizational expertise. A vehicle and valid drivers license is required. Previous circulation experience would be an asset.

Good remuneration & benefits included.

Please forward your resume and hand-written Covering letter in confidence to:

The Cranbrook Townsman,

Sheri Miles – sherimiles@cranbrooktownsman.com

42 12th Ave South,

Cranbrook B.C, V1C 2R7

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.