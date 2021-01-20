Circulation Coordinator Cowichan Valley Citizen

The Cowichan Valley Citizen is looking for a Circulation Coordinator for its Circulation Department. Duties include overseeing the distribution and delivery of newspapers, hiring and supervision of upwards of 150 contractors, data entry, route and distributor maintenance, complaint tracking, complaint resolution and maintaining above average readership numbers.

The right candidate must have excellent communication and organizational skills. Your attention to detail, problem solving skills and ability to work with minimum supervision set you apart from other applicants. Working knowledge of Word and Excel is required. Valid BC Driver’s license, reliable vehicle and vulnerable sector criminal record check are mandatory requirements.

Please forward your resume to:

Cowichan Valley Citizen

252 Jubilee St

Duncan, BC V9L 1N4

Email: marilou@blackpress.ca

Closing date: February 1, 2021

No phone calls please.