Circulation Co-ordinator/Front Desk Clerk (100 Mile House)

The 100 Mile Free Press has an opening for a full-time Circulation Co-ordinator/Front Desk Clerk.

We are looking for a person who possesses excellent communication and organizational skills, a cheerful personality, attention to detail and an ability to work with minimal supervision.

Key responsibilities and duties include, but are not limited to, the following areas:

Acting as the first point of contact for clients by phone and at the front counter

Preparing weekly cash reports as necessary and submit payroll

Handling and monitoring carrier related questions, concerns and matters that may arise

Handle customer issues i.e.; missed papers, vacation stops and starts, delivery instructions; mostly telephone calls but occasional face to face

Keep publisher informed on all pertinent issues

Other duties as assigned by manager

Requirements:

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Attention to detail and ability to work with minimum supervision

Computer knowledge

A vehicle and valid drivers license

Please e-mail resume and cover letter to Martina Dopf publisher@100milefreepress.net

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.