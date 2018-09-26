Black Press

Circulation Co-ordinator/Front Desk Clerk (100 Mile House)

The 100 Mile Free Press has an opening for a full-time Circulation Co-ordinator/Front Desk Clerk.

We are looking for a person who possesses excellent communication and organizational skills, a cheerful personality, attention to detail and an ability to work with minimal supervision. 

Key responsibilities and duties include, but are not limited to, the following areas:

  • Acting as the first point of contact for clients by phone and at the front counter
  • Preparing weekly cash reports as necessary and submit payroll
  • Handling and monitoring carrier related questions, concerns and matters that may arise
  • Handle customer issues i.e.; missed papers, vacation stops and starts, delivery instructions; mostly telephone calls but occasional face to face
  • Keep publisher informed on all pertinent issues
  • Other duties as assigned by manager

Requirements:

  • Excellent communication and organizational skills
  • Attention to detail and ability to work with minimum supervision
  • Computer knowledge
  • A vehicle and valid drivers license

Please e-mail resume and cover letter to Martina Dopf publisher@100milefreepress.net

Applications will be accepted until position is filled

