Circulation Co-ordinator/Front Desk Clerk (100 Mile House)

The 100 Mile Free Press has an opening for a full-time Circulation Co-ordinator/Front Desk Clerk.
We are looking for a person who possesses excellent communication and organizational skills, a cheerful personality, attention to detail and an ability to work with minimal supervision.
Key responsibilities and duties include, but are not limited to, the following areas:
- Acting as the first point of contact for clients by phone and at the front counter
- Preparing weekly cash reports as necessary and submit payroll
- Handling and monitoring carrier related questions, concerns and matters that may arise
- Handle customer issues i.e.; missed papers, vacation stops and starts, delivery instructions; mostly telephone calls but occasional face to face
- Keep publisher informed on all pertinent issues
- Other duties as assigned by manager
Requirements:
- Excellent communication and organizational skills
- Attention to detail and ability to work with minimum supervision
- Computer knowledge
- A vehicle and valid drivers license
Please e-mail resume and cover letter to Martina Dopf publisher@100milefreepress.net
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.