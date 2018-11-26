Circulation Clerk (White Rock/South Surrey)

The Peace Arch News is looking for a Permanent Part Time General Clerk for its Circulation Department. The right candidate must have excellent communication and organizational skills. Your attention to detail and ability to work with minimum supervision set you apart from other applicants. Working knowledge of MS Word, Excel and Outlook Express is required.

Duties include data entry, carrier recruitment, promotion and distribution of the Peace Arch News and all its supplements, and following up on delivery concerns. A vehicle and valid driver’s license is required for this position. A vulnerable sector criminal record check is also mandatory.

Please forward your resume to:

Peace Arch News

#200-2411 160 Street

Surrey BC V3Z 0C8

Email: marilou@blackpress.ca

Closing date: December 31, 2018

No phone calls please.