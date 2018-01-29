Circulation Clerk (Vernon)

Do you love working with kids? Do you know Vernon?
Join our team at the Vernon Morning Star.
Vernon Morning Star has an opening for a full time Circulation Clerk.
The successful applicant will enjoy working in a fast-paced customer service oriented environment. In addition, this person must possess strong computer skills, be familiar with accounting practices, good communication skills (both verbal and non-verbal) and a pleasant telephone manner.
This is an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic self-starter with proven organizational expertise. Previous circulation experience and great knowledge of the Vernon area would be an asset.
Please forward your resume and cover letter in confidence to:
The Vernon Morning Star
circulation@vernonmorningstar.com
Attention, Tammy Stelmachowich, Circulation Manager
Applications will be accepted until position is filled