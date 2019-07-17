Circulation Clerk (Red Deer)

The Red Deer Advocate is looking for a permanent full-time clerk for its Circulation Department. The right candidate must have excellent communication and organizational skills. Working knowledge of MS Word and Excel is required.

Duties include positive communication and interaction with customers, both in on the phone and in-person, data entry, following up on delivery concerns and general reception duties.

Please forward your resume to:

Deb Reitmeier

Regional Circulation Manager

Red Deer Advocate

2950 Bremner Ave., Red Deer AB T4R 1M9

Email: deb.reitmeier@blackpress.ca

*Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.