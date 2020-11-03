Circulation Clerk (Maple Ridge)

The Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows News has an immediate opening for a part-time circulation clerk who will assist in overseeing newspaper circulation for publications in the Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows area.

The successful candidate will enjoy working in a fast-paced customer service-oriented environment and have strong computer skills, be familiar with accounting practices and be highly organized with the ability to multitask and problem solve.

The ideal candidate must have strong verbal and written communication skills, a pleasant telephone manner and experience working with people of all ages. The position is perfect for an energetic and enthusiastic individual.

Responsibilities include the day to day operation of newspaper carriers and drivers, responding to delivery questions, and resolving complaints, carrier payroll, recruitment, and providing exceptional customer service by resolving complaints and issues in a timely and professional manner.

The successful candidate will join an experienced and dedicated circulation team located in Maple Ridge. We provide a positive work environment with the opportunity to advance. The position comes with a competitive hourly wage.

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private community news media company with operations in B.C., Alberta, Washington, California and Hawaii.

Those interested please forward your resume and cover letter to:

Brian Yip

Maple Ridge News

22611 Dewdney Trunk Road

Maple Ridge, BC V2X 3K1

Or email to: brian@mapleridgenews.com